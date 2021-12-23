Did You Catch the Possible You Easter Egg in Emily in Paris?

Watch : Victoria Pedretti Hopes "You" Character Teaches Self Love

Will Emily be l'objet of Joe's obsession?

A quick binge of Emily in Paris season two, which premiered on Dec. 22, seems to hilariously pick up where You's third season ends: Both of our beloved leads are at a romantic crossroads...and now in the same city at the same time.

Let's rewind with a few spoilers: Joe (Penn Badgley) landed in Paris to find his supposed soulmate, Marianne (Tati Gabrielle). Meanwhile, Emily (Lily Collins) was last seen balancing her budding relationship with chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her friendship with his ex, Camille (Camille Razat).

Perhaps these two characters have more in common than a love of hats: While Joe carves up ex-lovers and those who stand in his path, Emily is known for butchering the French language. Plus, this American expat duo both are proud adulterers. They should totally end up together, right? Well, lucky us, we just spotted an unexpected Easter egg that might make our Netflix crossover dreams come true.