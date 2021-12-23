Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Did You Catch the Possible You Easter Egg in Emily in Paris?

Ever since Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) landed in Paris, it's been clear that the City of Light could be prime for an Emily in Paris crossover. You have to see the new Easter egg teaser.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 23, 2021 8:01 AMTags
TVPenn BadgleyLily CollinsNetflixEmily in ParisYou
Will Emily be l'objet of Joe's obsession? 

A quick binge of Emily in Paris season two, which premiered on Dec. 22, seems to hilariously pick up where You's third season ends: Both of our beloved leads are at a romantic crossroads...and now in the same city at the same time.

Let's rewind with a few spoilers: Joe (Penn Badgley) landed in Paris to find his supposed soulmate, Marianne (Tati Gabrielle). Meanwhile, Emily (Lily Collins) was last seen balancing her budding relationship with chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her friendship with his ex, Camille (Camille Razat).

Perhaps these two characters have more in common than a love of hats: While Joe carves up ex-lovers and those who stand in his path, Emily is known for butchering the French language. Plus, this American expat duo both are proud adulterers. They should totally end up together, right? Well, lucky us, we just spotted an unexpected Easter egg that might make our Netflix crossover dreams come true.

As Emily seeks advice from her Parisian pals, coworker Luke (Bruno Gouery) goes on a tangent about an important life lesson when it comes to matters of the heart.  

Netflix

"Don't waste time with girls or thinking about Marianne No. 1 or Marianne No. 2," Luke explains while at the grave of novelist Honoré de Balzac. "Just never date a woman named Marianne. Never." 

Coincidence? 

You showrunner Sera Gamble previously teased to E! News that she hopes season four would be taking place in France.   

"I would love to do a season where Joe stepped outside the United States and was an American fish out of water," Gamble hinted.

Did Emily in Paris just pave the way for newly single Joe to be abroad, by way of Marianne? 

Ask Netflix! 

Emily in Paris season two is now streaming on Netflix. Binge You seasons one through three also on Netflix. 

