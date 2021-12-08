Relive the Most Hilarious Moments of Kenan Thompson's 2021 People's Choice Awards Opening Monologue

Watch : Kenan Thompson Shares Career Bucket List at 2021 PCAs

Funnyman Kenan Thompson is keeping it real!

The Saturday Night Live star slayed as the host of E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Kenan hilariously referenced the top moments of the past year in his opening monologue, including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale and Kenan's SNL co-star Colin Jost's wedding to Scarlett Johansson.

"You may know me from my show Kenan or SNL, but if I spend any more time on NBC, they're going to cover my ass in feathers and make me the new Peacock," Kenan quipped.

He continued, "Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is here. That's right. His movie has been viewed a total of almost 300 million hours. And, you know, if you worked out in the gym for 300 million hours, you still ain't going to look like The Rock!"

The 2021 People's Icon Halle Berry also received a special shoutout from Kenan. "She has not aged a single day," Kenan gushed over the Oscar winner. "I have been watching for years, that is until the police told me to get up out the bushes!"