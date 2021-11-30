Fan Ejected From Tristan Thompson's NBA Game Over Alleged Comments About the Kardashians

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Through the Years

This NBA fan won't be keeping up with his favorite team from his courtside seat.

That's because as Tristan Thompson and the Sacramento Kings were facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 28, the fan was ejected from the game for allegedly mouthing off about the Kardashians. The Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill tweeted, "Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson."

Thompson, who co-parents daughter True Thompson with ex Khloe Kardashian, was traded to the Sacramento Kings in August after playing for the Boston Celtics since 2020. Hill also reported it was Sacramento's interim head coach Alvin Gentry who allegedly took issue with the heckler first. "The fan was issued a warning card," Hill tweeted, "but when he returned Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out."

E! News has reached out to Thompson's agent and the NBA for comment.

Meanwhile, Gentry seemed to reference the incident when he told reporters after the game, "Obviously it's not anything that I'm going to tolerate people saying to my players…not without intervening and asking them to be removed."