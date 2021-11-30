Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s Daughter Ramona Makes Rare Public Appearance at Gotham Awards

Watch : Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Inspired By Hillary Clinton

This little one is all grown up.



Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attended the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 29 with one very special date in tow: the couple's 15-year-old daughter, Ramona. For her rare night out, Ramona wore a black silk dress with lace sleeves, while her mom shined in a short-sleeved gold sequined gown. Maggie's other half, Peter, wore a black tuxedo, paired with a white button-down for the special occasion.



The stars are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Gloria Ray, who was not in attendance for the nighttime festivities.



Maggie's film, The Lost Daughter—a psychological drama film of which she wrote the screenplay and directed, starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson—scored four awards at the event for her feature directorial debut. Maggie took home the award for Best Screenplay, Best Feature and Breakthrough Director. Olivia shared the award for Outstanding Lead Performance with Frankie Faison, star of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain.