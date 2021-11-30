Ansel Elgort and Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Prove They're Still Going Strong With Rare Red Carpet Event

Watch : Ansel Elgort Resurfaces on Social Media With a Bald Head

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are enjoying a night out on the town.

The high school sweethearts attended the New York City premiere for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story on Monday, Nov. 29. For the special occasion, the 25-year-old ballerina wore a dazzling, gold, strapless gown, while the 27-year-old actor sported a classic black tuxedo.

The West Side Story premiere is the first time the couple has walked a red carpet together since the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

While Ansel and Violetta went for decidedly more traditional looks on Monday, their Golden Globes ensembles were the talk of the town at the time. The Goldfinch actor pulled up to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a navy blue, velvet tuxedo and painted his eyes in a shimmering blue eyeshadow. As for Violetta, she dressed in a black gown that featured a large chain as one of the dress' straps.