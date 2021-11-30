Tiger Woods Reflects on His "Unfortunate Reality" After Car Accident and Reveals His Future in Golf

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is making the most of the given circumstances.

Nearly 10 months have passed since the golf player was seriously injured in a single-vehicle car accident, and he's now speaking to Golf Digest about his "tough road" to recovery, saying, "I have so far to go… I'm not even at the halfway point."

Tiger shared that he nearly had to have his leg amputated, recalling, "There was a point in time when—I wouldn't say it was 50/50—but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg."

After three months of bedrest, doctors allowed him to begin rehabilitation, which took longer than he anticipated. According to Tiger, he started to work on moving around in a wheelchair, then he was promoted to crutches and now, he's able to walk on his own two feet.

"I've had some hard days and tough setbacks," he said of the process. "But I keep progressing and I'm able to walk again."