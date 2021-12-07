How Lancôme's Emily in Paris Collection Really Holds Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever since Netflix announced the second season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Dec. 22, fans have been waiting with a bated breath to see what's in store. From the whimsical and wildly colorful fashion to the charming Paris atmosphere and juicy drama-filled storylines, there's a lot to look forward to.

While we wait for the season two premiere, Lancôme is giving viewers the next best thing: An Emily in Paris-inspired collection that will help you channel the je ne sais quoi the show and its main characters have to offer. We're talking bold lipsticks to match Emily's style (perfectly captured by Lily Collins, who is also a Lancôme brand ambassador), eyeshadow shades that Mindy (Ashley Park) would swoon over and more.

Like Emily, who is both a marketing executive and rising influencer on the show, E! News followed in her footsteps and tested out the products in the collection, which includes three lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, a perfume bottle and other goodies.