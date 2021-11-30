See the Dramatic First Trailer for Netflix’s Selling Tampa

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal

We're sold on this new show.

Move over, Oppenheim Group! Why? Because Sharelle Rosado is the new realtor to watch—literally! The real estate broker may not be selling us sunset, but she is selling us Tampa thanks to Netflix's new show, Selling Tampa. The streamer's upcoming docu-series premieres Dec. 15 and introduces viewers to a brand-new realty office and cast. Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle, is an all-Black, all-female real estate firm on the Suncoast. And thanks to the new trailer, we're already obsessed with the Selling Tampa ladies.

"Two years ago, Sharelle was already killing it in the real estate game," Allure agent Colony Reeves says in the trailer. "The word about her starting her own brokerage, it was a hot topic. I had to be a part of it."

But while these ladies are "closing deals in heels," they also seem to be stirring up some drama. For instance, one agent is already thinking of leaving. Rena Frazier reveals, "I've been really toying with the idea of starting my own brokerage and going out on my own."