Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Date Night at Fashion Awards Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's "Love of Her Life"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have us feeling a little "Jealous" after they strutted their stuff on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

For the stylish event, the Quantico actress wore an ensemble from London-based designer Richard Quinn and her singer husband sported a sleek suit with shoes from Maison Margiela and Reebok. In other words, the couple went all out for their first red carpet appearance in more than six months.

Nick and Priyanka last appeared at an event together in May, when the Jonas Brothers singer hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka affectionately posed in their designer outfits.

At the time, Nick was recovering from a cracked rib, an injury he sustained while filming the show Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers. He's since made a full recovery—just in time to get burned in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Priyanka participated in the Netflix special, alongside Sophie Turner and Pete Davidson—and poked fun at her husband of almost three years.