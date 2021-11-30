Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop Now: Spanx, Disney, BaubleBar & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you shopped your heart out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you are still looking for good deals, we have some good news for you. There are still so many great sales for you to shop. The deals have continued with Cyber Week, which means you can get even more discounts from the comfort of your home (or office). If you're at home or if you are just trying to make the most of your lunch break at work, we saved you time by researching Cyber Week sales for you.
Keep on scrolling to see some of the Cyber Week sales that you can shop for fashion, beauty, home, travel, fitness, and wellness deals.
Beauty Sales
Benefit Cosmetics: Use the promo code FRIYAY to save 30% on your Benefit Cosmetics purchase through 12/1.
ColourPop: Get 30% off at Colourpop and up to 50% off collab products through 12/1.
Honest: Use the code BF25 to save 25% on products from Jessica Alba's company Honest.
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's through 12/1.
Lancer Skincare: Save 25% with the promo code HOLIDAY25 (11/30-12/5).
LookFantastic: Use the code CYBER to get a 25% discount through 12/1.
Make Up Forever: Take 50% off the cult favorite Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation through 11/30.
SkinStore: Use the code CYBER to save 25% through 12/1.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% at Tan-Luxe through 11/30.
Tatcha: Use the promo code CYBER21 to take 20% off your Tatcha order through 12/1.
Fashion Sales
8 Other Reasons: Save 50% on your purchase from 8 Other Reasons, no promo code needed through 11/30.
Abercrombie: Save 30% sitewide at Abercrombie.
Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.
BaubleBar: Save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar through 11/30.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% at Coach Outlet through 12/1.
Hanky Panky: Over 300 styles will be on sale during The Hanky Panky Black Friday Sale Event through 12/1.
JW PEI: Save 20% on bestsellers at JW PEI with the code JWCB20 through 12/2.
J.Crew: Save 40% on your J.Crew purchase.
Lee Jeans: Use the code CMON25 to save up to 50% + take an extra 25% off (11/29-11/30).
Lezat: Save 40% at the celeb-worn clothing brand Lezat.
Pura Vida Bracelets: Save 50% sitewide and get free shipping through 11/30.
Redbubble: Use the promo code CYBER5 to save 20-60% at Redbubble.
Reebok: Use the promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide at Reebok + get an extra 50% off sale items.
shopDisney: Save up to 30% at shopDisney.
Spanx: Save 20% sitewide at Spanx.
ThirdLove: Save 75% on select ThirdLove products.
White Fox Boutique: Use the code CYBER to take 30% off through 12/1.
Home & Tech Sales
Allswell: Use the code CYBERWEEK to take 20% off mattresses + 25% off everything else (11/30-12/6).
Apple: Save $50 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and $290 on Apple Watches at Amazon.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on Bed Bath & Beyond's kitchen, bedding, and holiday deals.
Bose: Take $50 off the Bose Sleepbuds and $80 off the Quiet Comfort Earbuds until 11/30.
Casper: Save up to 30% on bundles, 20% on mattresses, and 10% on everything else.
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding, sheets, and décor from Crane & Canopy with code CHEER20.
Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until 11/27 and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until 12/4.
Gravity Blankets: Save 40% on mattresses and 30% on blankets, robes, and masks from Gravity Blankets.
Home Depot: Take up to 25% off appliances, up to 30% off select wine & beverage coolers and 30% off select small appliances through 12/1.
JBL: Take 72% off the JBL Club 700BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones and 64% off the JBL Club 950NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones until 12/7.
Lowes: Get discounts on home decor, save up to $750 on major appliances, and take 40% off select tools at Lowes through 12/1.
Nutribllet: Use the code GRAVY to save 25% sitewide at Nutribllet through 12/2.
SodaStream: Take $40 off the new Terra sparkling water mater from SodaStream through 12/4.
Walmart: Get major discounts on furniture, electronics, and more at Walmart.
Fitness & Wellness Sales
Dame: Save 20% on toys, tools, and more to get in touch with yourself from Dame.
Ella Paradis: Use the code CYBER to get 75% off (12/1-12/6).
Horizon Fitness: Get 10% off ellipticals.
Lelo: Get up to 60% off sex toys from Lelo.
The Mirror: Take $500 off The Mirror package plus free delivery ($750 value) For the best price of the year.
MYXFITNESS: Use the promo code GEARUP250 for $250 off MYXFITNESS exercise bikes, plus shipping shipping and assembly ($200 value) and a free stabilizer mat ($65 value).
