All the Details on E!'s Live 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Experience

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

The big night is almost here and we've got the 4-1-1 so you won't miss anything from the star-studded evening!

This coming Tuesday night (Dec. 7) the 2021 People's Choice Awards will be in full force in person from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. When it comes to making sure you don't miss a single moment of the show, E! has got you covered, starting with the red carpet coverage you won't see anywhere else.

Kicking off the fun is award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star Laverne Cox. The Orange Is The New Black superstar will lead the evening by hosting the network's signature red carpet multi-platform experience Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards alongside panelists Emmy-winning television host Karamo, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez. The live red carpet show kicks off at 7 p.m. on E!.

Live from E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, so you won't want to miss the A-list action.