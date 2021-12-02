All the Details on E!'s Live 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Experience

The big night is almost here and we've got the 4-1-1 so you won't miss anything from the star-studded evening!
This coming Tuesday night (Dec. 7) the 2021 People's Choice Awards will be in full force in person from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. When it comes to making sure you don't miss a single moment of the show, E! has got you covered, starting with the red carpet coverage you won't see anywhere else.
Kicking off the fun is award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star Laverne Cox. The Orange Is The New Black superstar will lead the evening by hosting the network's signature red carpet multi-platform experience Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards alongside panelists Emmy-winning television host Karamo, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez. The live red carpet show kicks off at 7 p.m. on E!.
Live from E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, so you won't want to miss the A-list action.
As part of E!'s second screen live coverage, our Live From E! Stream digital show returns on @enews Twitter, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The infamous and fan-favorite E! Glambot also makes its triumphant return to capture innovative and breathtaking red carpet moments that will be one-of-a-kind, immersing fans even deeper into all of the A-list action as it unfolds.
As for social and digital coverage, E! News' trusty Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover featuring various E! talent and celebrities, along with a special edition of PCAs coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 7, delivering E!'s fresh, LOL-worthy and quick-pace take on the biggest moments of the night.
After all the fun pre-show action finishes, you'll want to stick around to see which of your favorite celebs will be taking home a trophy during the 2021 People's Choice Awards telecast hosted by Kenan Thompson airing at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC. Three Icon Award winners have already been announced: Halle Berry (People's Icon of 2021), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (People's Champion of 2021) and Kim Kardashian (Fashion Icon of 2021).
Then, on Wednesday, Dec 8, E! News' Daily Pop—featuring co-host Morgan Stewart and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi—and Nightly Pop—featuring co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March—will recap the most memorable moments of the night and give fans a look inside beginning at 11 a.m.
Fans are encouraged to follow along as the event unfolds and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content on E! News digital at eonline.com and @enews across social platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
The People's Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.