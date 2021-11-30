Score 54 Lip Liners for Just $25 at Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Makeup enthusiasts know that the key to a long-lasting, highly pigmented lip color application is the lip liner. Lip liner is such a clutch product for many reasons. Before putting on your favorite lipstick, lip gloss, or lip stain, you need to put on some lip liner to prevent feathering/bleeding lip color; i.e. if you want your lip color to stay on your lips instead of smearing on the rest of your face, grab some lip liner.

If you really want to lock in your look for hours, use liner as a primer, filling in the entire lip before you apply your color. And, if you want to add some dimension, you can pick a liner that's one shade darker than your lip color.

If this all sounds great, but you don't have any lip liners in your makeup bag, there's no need to fret about finding perfectly complementary liners for all of your lipsticks. Instead of buying a bunch of individual lip liners, just get 54 at once. There's a set from Amazon that includes 54 different lip liner shades and it's just $25. That means you're paying 46 cents for each lip liner, which is an unbelievable deal. And, in case you're wondering, we've tried these out and they really do come through. Trust us on this one.

There's a variety of shades that are high quality and easily blendable. If that sounds too good to be true, keep on scrolling to see why these are worth the purchase.