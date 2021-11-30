Score 54 Lip Liners for Just $25 at Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Makeup enthusiasts know that the key to a long-lasting, highly pigmented lip color application is the lip liner. Lip liner is such a clutch product for many reasons. Before putting on your favorite lipstick, lip gloss, or lip stain, you need to put on some lip liner to prevent feathering/bleeding lip color; i.e. if you want your lip color to stay on your lips instead of smearing on the rest of your face, grab some lip liner.
If you really want to lock in your look for hours, use liner as a primer, filling in the entire lip before you apply your color. And, if you want to add some dimension, you can pick a liner that's one shade darker than your lip color.
If this all sounds great, but you don't have any lip liners in your makeup bag, there's no need to fret about finding perfectly complementary liners for all of your lipsticks. Instead of buying a bunch of individual lip liners, just get 54 at once. There's a set from Amazon that includes 54 different lip liner shades and it's just $25. That means you're paying 46 cents for each lip liner, which is an unbelievable deal. And, in case you're wondering, we've tried these out and they really do come through. Trust us on this one.
There's a variety of shades that are high quality and easily blendable. If that sounds too good to be true, keep on scrolling to see why these are worth the purchase.
Nabi Lip Liner Pencils- 54 Pieces
This set has exactly what you need, with pink, red, brown, nude, and purple lip liner shades to complement all of your favorite lipsticks.
A customer shared, "I am a pro artist who uses high end products such as Mac, Nars, Chanel, etc. these lip liners are amazing! Comparable to NYX, a bit similar to Mac. The product itself is very opaque, smooth, and stays on. After doing swatch tests on my hand and lips, the product wouldn't come off which is the best. YES THERE IS 54 LIP LINERS!"
Another shopper gushed, "I honestly did NOT expect them to be this good... I thought these would be a 'get what you pay for' sort of thing. Oh, how I was wrong. These are some of the best lip liners I have ever used, in one of the pictures you see three swatches where I compared these to Kylie Lip Liners and NYX and these and the Kylie ones are almost identical in consistency. These went on easily and smoothly, the pigmentation it great."
"I was hesitant to buy these, as usually super bulk cheap makeup isn't good quality. Boy was I wrong! These are AMAZING quality. Whats even more amazing is that each and every shade is distinct. In the pictures you might not notice the subtle differences, but in person you can see that each shade is unique....The texture is also divine. They are buttery, smooth, and creamy. Like a another reviewer said, they remind me of NYX brand lipliners. These are an amazing quality. I own makeup from many higher-end Sephora brands such as Too Faced, Stila, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, and I know a quality makeup product when I see it," a customer wrote.
Someone shared, "What can I say? These pencils are AMAZING!!! The quality and pigment is excellent. I bought them for myself but ended up giving them to my mother because I showed them to her. I had to reorder another set for me!!! I'll never need to buy a MAC pencil again... Buy them. You will not regret it!!"
"If you're reading this comment BUY THEM NOW!!!!! Omg there's so many of them and so many different colors and shades. Not to mention how creamy and smooth they are! They glide on like butter! I've had some horrible experiences with liners and I'm just amazed at the quality for the quantity and price! Wow," an Amazon shopper insisted.
