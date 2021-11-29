Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Reunite Weeks After Breakup News

Even though they've split, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are still out to have a good time.
The Outer Banks co-stars, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series, proved that they're friendly exes over Thanksgiving weekend when they were spotted spending time together in Atlanta. While the sighting is sure to spark reconciliation speculation, a source tells E! News that Chase and Madelyn "are just friends."
In a Nov. 27 Instagram post geotagged at The Hideaway, the former couple were seen happily posing for a photo with a fan. Instagram user Leonard Cole wrote in the caption, "Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for makin my night! So cool!"
Chase, 29, was bundled up in a graphic T-shirt, plaid top, black jacket and yellow beanie. Meanwhile, Madelyn, 23, opted to keep things casual with a dark coat and blue jeans.
The pair appeared to be hanging out with I Know What You Did Last Summer actress Brianne Tju, who Leonard credited as the photographer. Brianne was also pictured with Leonard in another post that credited Madelyn as its photographer.
That same night, Chase and Madelyn were seen in a TikTok video dancing behind the DJ booth during SG Lewis' set at District. Another clip shared to the social media platform showed the pair taking photos together at the nightclub.
Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Chase and Madelyn had split after more than a year of dating. A source later told E! News that they'd "done for a while."
According to the insider, Madelyn is now "talking to other people casually" and "just kind of living her single girl moment."
Chase and Madelyn first confirmed their relationship back in June 2020, when he shared an Instagram photo of their beach date with the caption: "Cats outta the bag."
The couple celebrated their first anniversary in April and won Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in May.