Save Over $70 On This Minimalist Lamp That Offers Tons of Customization Options

It lets you shuffle through 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects.

By Nicole Cord-Cruz Nov 29, 2021 9:34 PM
Lighting is an important element in one's home, yet it's one of those things that we may not pay much attention to. The default fluorescent bulbs that come with your house or apartment may not be sufficient in giving ample lighting to make your place feel like a home or just make you feel good in general. Light plays a big part in influencing your mood, although you may not realize it. That's why a lot of people are much chippier in the summer and feel bluer than usual come wintertime.

Investing in good lighting is just as important as purchasing, say, a leather sofa. But if you're cramped for space or don't want your lighting to take up too much room, this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a great option. Made by Lamp Depot, this lamp is designed to save space by fitting into the corner of your room, whether it's a living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room or office. For a limited time, it's on sale for an extra 20% off this Cyber Monday with StackSocial code CMSAVE20.

According to Lamp Depot, this minimalist lamp is designed with soft-white, integrated LEDs that are rated at up to 50,000 hours of customized illumination. The Corner Lamp offers over 16 million colors and over 300 multi-color effects, and Lamp Depot suggests that you can adjust each of these yourself with the included remote control to suit your mood.

The Corner Lamp is outfitted with what Lamp Depot claims to be quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement. Plus, the company says the lamp's minimalist design will brighten up your room and give it personality without dominating your space. Just place it in any corner, and you won't even know it's there!

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Enjoy beautiful customized lighting with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for only $71.99 with the StackSocial code CMSAVE20. You can also grab a 2-pack for $111.99 with StackSocial code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

