Watch the First Trailer for Dead Asleep, About a Shocking, Real Sleepwalking Murder Case

Sleepwalking turns deadly in Hulu's original documentary, Dead Asleep.
Randy Herman Jr.'s escape to paradise to start a new life quickly turned into a nightmare when he accidentally killed his roommate, 21-year-old Brooke Preston, in his sleep. Hulu's new documentary, Dead Asleep, follows Randy's frightening true story and asks the question: "Did a remorseful Randy really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story?"
The Pulse Films production, in association with Sky Crime, features exclusive access to Randy and his family, journalists who covered the case, the defense and prosecution attorneys, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia, as they explore the controversial murder.
"Brooke [and] Randy moved down here in Florida to start a new life," says an interviewee in the trailer. "They were always laughing, swimming, balling, always having fun. He grew up with Brooke, they were like brother and sister."
But the good times didn't last long as the trailer cuts to Randy's 911 call. "You need to send police. Someone's been murdered. I'm sorry, it was me."
"All I remember is standing over top of her and I'm holding a knife in my hand," Randy says in the trailer. "I don't remember anything that just happened."
Though Brooke was "stabbed 25 times," many of the interviewees believe Randy didn't have a motive to intentionally kill her, adding that he is "kind and friendly."
"Something was off about this case. When the police questioned Randy, he was remorseful about what had happened," explains Joe Walsh, the Assistant Public Defender. "I definitely felt he had profound amnesia for the event, and then there was certainly a lack of motive."
Find out the truth behind the mind-blowing murder case when Dead Asleep premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on Hulu.