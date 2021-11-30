Find Out Why There's an Animal Psychic on The Bradshaw Bunch

A fortune teller for the furry.
Erin Bradshaw and her husband Scott are pulling out all the stops to prepare for their first child—even if that means seeking out a psychic.
We're not talking about any old psychic, though. As this sneak peek clip of Wednesday's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch shows, Erin needs the wisdom of an animal psychic.
That's right! After relaying the exciting pregnancy news to her dad Terry Bradshaw, Erin and Scott are now attempting to communicate the announcement to their dog, Chuck.
"On our ranch we have horses, cows, dogs, but I can honestly say that Chuck rules all," Erin tells The Bradshaw Bunch cameras. "With us having a baby, and Chuck being our pride and joy, we thought that it'd be good to bring someone in just to kind of shed a little light on how Chuck feels about it."
Enter Sandra, a professional animal communicator.
To get things started and make sure they're feeling grounded—Chuck and his humans alike—Sandra insists upon doing "a little invocation."
"We ask that our power animals, known and unknown, would join us," she says. "And we give thanks in advance for this wonderful time we get to be together."
Now it's time to get down to business. "How would you feel, my love, if mom and dad had a human baby?" Sandra asks Chuck.
His answer? According to Sandra, "Let's just get this straight, okay, as long as baby's second and I'm first."
While not exactly encouraging, she thankfully follows up by telling Erin and Scott that Chuck does indeed plan to "be the best caretaker for the baby."
"Oh, I like that!" Erin responds, adding in a confessional, "I feel a lot better knowing now that Chuck is gonna be happy with a little brother or sister. But I don't think Chuck's gonna babysit. Dad will babysit."
Scott asks if Erin really trusts Terry with a baby, and she quickly answers, "not really."
Watch the hilarious sneak peek play out in the above clip, and don't miss Wednesday's new episode of the E! series.