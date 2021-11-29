Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Zendaya, Tom Holland and More Stars Turn Heads at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

The world's best soccer players attended the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. It's safe to say they didn't disappoint on the field or the red carpet.

From soccer goals to red carpet goals!

The best football players in the world and A-list stars stepped out in style to celebrate the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which kicked off on a high note at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Nov. 29.

The annual event, organized by France Football, celebrates the best men and women's football players with voting cast by journalists from around the world. 

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress for the special occasion, with the Euphoria actress wearing a body-hugging black dress with an open back that featured a silver spinelike accessory. As for Tom? The Spider-Man actor let his girlfriend steal the spotlight as he opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or Féminin Award, dazzled in a black sequined gown with a plunging keyhole cutout and puffed sleeves. And fashion designer Julien Fournié turned the red carpet into a runway by dramatically draping his blue cape over his suit.

But don't just take our word for it. See all of the fabulous red carpet moments from the Ballon d'Or event below.

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Zendaya
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Holland
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Kylian Mbappé
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Alexia Putellas
Robert Lewandowski & Anna Lewandowski
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Gianluigi Donnarumma & Alessia Elefante
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Simon Kjær & Elina Gollert
(Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Julien Fournié
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Ciro, Mateo & Thiago

