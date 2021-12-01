How to Watch the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Watch : "Daily Pop" 2021 Best Guest Holiday Gift Guide

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

And you know what that means: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is here and ready for its 89th annual lighting ceremony tonight. The glorious 79-foot Norway spruce was pulled into place on Nov. 13 and is the first Rockefeller tree to come from Maryland.

The Rockefeller Center tree will have a broadcasted celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 1, which will surely kickstart your season's greetings. Between 50,000 multi-colored lights, a Swarovski star and an A-lister lineup of performances—including Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood and so many more—you're not going to want to miss this historical and festive tradition.

Last year the ceremony was closed off to the public for COVID safety reasons, but this year it will be open to the public again. If you're wondering how to tune in, we've got everything you need to know regarding the ceremony below!