Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's Selling Sunset Mystery Man Revealed

Season four of Selling Sunset has a little a bit of real estate, a healthy number of parties and a whole lot of drama.
Per usual, Christine Quinn is the instigator of a majority of disagreements, as she has a problem with almost everyone in the brokerage. This season, newcomer Emma Hernan is the main target of her ire, since they share a mutual ex who may or may not have dated them both at the same time.
So who is the man who has inspired such animosity? E! News has learned that Christine and Emma's ex is Peter Cornell, the director of the sports and entertainment division of the Oppenheim Group.
E! News reached out to Peter for comment and did not hear back.
If you haven't had the chance to stream all 10 episodes, here's what you need to know: Christine claimed that she and Peter were in an on-again, off-again relationship when she caught him leaving the gym with Emma. Naturally, she decided to block Emma's car to prevent her from leaving the parking lot and questioned her about their romance with Peter.
Emma claims it wasn't a calm interrogation, describing how Christine allegedly banged on her windows and hurled profanities. Moreover, she said that there was no overlap between their relationships, with Mary Fitzgerald and others backing up this claim.
Christine said she was heartbroken to learn that Peter was cheating because they were engaged, a secret she later divulged to Davina Potratz, who says she didn't even know Christine at the time.
After the altercation at the gym, Peter went on to date another fellow realtor, Heather Rae Young—who's now married to Tarek El Moussa—before he and Emma got engaged. According to Heather, it hardly counted as a relationship, "it was so short-lived."
Many years have passed and Christine has since welcomed a baby boy with husband Christian Richard. But when Jason Oppenheim asked Emma to join the brokerage full-time during Christine's maternity leave, it brought up some bad memories. In fact, it stirred up so much drama that no one in the firm wants Christine to return to the office.
But if you ask Christine about this feud now, she would say it's all for show. She recently told The Cut, "Do you think I want to sit there and talk about a relationship from ten years ago? No, but I want to give people what they want."
Moreover, it turns out she doesn't even care about being friends with the rest of the realtors. For her, this is little more than a job.
"When people say, ‘Why are you not hanging out with the group?' Because I don't drink the Kool-Aid," she remarked. "I have real friends. I don't need to prove that I'm hanging out with these people. I just want to go home and see my baby after we're done filming."
Season four of Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.