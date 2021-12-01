Kathy Hilton Finally Breaks Down the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dinner From Hell

Watch : Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

No one does dinner parties quite like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Camille Grammer's season one soiree aptly titled "The Dinner Party From Hell" is responsible for several of the franchise's most iconic moments—namely, the e-cigarette smoking psychic medium Allison DuBois casually telling Kyle Richards her husband Mauricio Umansky will "never emotionally fulfill" her—and despite the fact that more than a decade has passed since the episode first aired, fans were finally treated to an equally dramatic affair on the latest season of RHOBH as part of "The Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two."

Kathy Hilton was the hostess this time around, and her lavish dinner quickly descended into chaos when the ladies began questioning Erika Jayne about her legal troubles.

Now, Kathy herself is unpacking everything that went down. As part of an exclusive conversation with E! News, the mother to Paris Hilton and sister of Kyle and Kim Richards shared her honest thoughts on the drama, revealed what the RHOBH cameras didn't catch and more (including her best party planning tips just in time for the holidays!).