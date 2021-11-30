Kim Kardashian West to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

Not only is Kim Kardashian West a 2021 People's Choice Award nominee, she's already a winner!

NBC and E! announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that the entrepreneur, fashionista and beauty mogul will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The SKIMS founder and mother of four will be honored for her keen style sense, unprecedented business success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon Award."