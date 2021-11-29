Harry Connick Jr. Jokes About Being "Seduced" By Taraji P. Henson's Annie Live! Character

Watch : "Annie Live!": Taraji P. Henson & Cast Talk Iconic Roles

Get ready to witness a sexy hard knock encounter.

The cast of NBC's live holiday musical event Annie Live! exclusively dished about their on-stage chemistry during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29. And let's just say that Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. had the most fun acting out a playful seduction scene while in their respective characters as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan and the iconic "Daddy" Warbucks.

"Taraji P. Hannigan is seductive as Taraji. She's such a powerful presence in the most wonderful way," Connick Jr. said with a laugh of working on the live musical, premiering Thursday, Dec. 2. "Being seduced by Miss Hannigan maybe isn't quite as pleasant as being seduced— potentially—by Taraji P. Henson but she's so good at it, I think people are going to love it."

Connick Jr.'s Tony Award-winning singing chops also proved to be a tiny bit intimidating to Empire star Henson.