Gucci Family Slams "Extremely Painful" House of Gucci Portrayal

Not everyone is going gaga over House of Gucci.



Following the movie's highly anticipated release, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, who served as chairman of the Gucci fashion house for over 30 years (from 1953 to 1986), issued a statement slamming the portrayal of the family behind the iconic brand.



"The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci—president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film]—and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them," the Nov. 29 statement read per Variety, adding that the movie has "a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them."



The movie, which premiered globally in theaters on Nov. 24, follows the story of socialite Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), who served nearly two decades in prison for hiring a hit man to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). The film also follows the intricacies of the complicated family business and dynamics.