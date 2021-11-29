Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Boba Fett Refuses to Be Like Jabba the Hutt in Thrilling New Teaser

A new Book of Boba Fett teaser has arrived in this galaxy. Watch the clip to get excited ahead of the Dec. 29 premiere.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 29, 2021
TVStar WarsCelebrities
Tatooine is Boba Fett territory now.

Star Wars released a teaser for Disney+'s upcoming seriesThe Book of Boba Fett, on Monday Nov. 29, which is a spin-off of the streamer's hit The Mandalorian. The new Star Wars adventure, which was teased in a surprise end-credit scene in the season two finale of The Mandalorian, "finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate," according to the show's official description. 

The short clip teases Boba's rescue and his surprising revival, after what seemed like a grim fate. "I am Boba Fett," the teaser opens. "Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine." 

And it seems as though the bounty hunter is ready to shake things up on the desert planet, as he adds, "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect."

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 and stars Morrison and Wen, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson as executive producers and produced by John Bartnicki.

This spin-off is just one of the Star Wars series set to hit Disney+ in the coming months. We can also look forward to season three of The Mandalorian, premiering early 2022, as well as Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi set to premiere in 2022. 

We cannot wait to watch The Book of Boba Fett Dec. 29 on Disney+, but until then we will be re-watching The Mandalorian on repeat.

