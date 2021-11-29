Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares What's in Her Bag

The Selling Sunset star shares her go-to beauty products and the best piece of advice she has for feeling your best self.

E-comm: Mary Fitzgerald What's In My BagRachel Murray/Getty Images for SAINT Candles by Ira DeWitt

We interviewed Mary Fitzgerald because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown may be from a brand Mary is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're selling houses or dealing with drama on a hit Netflix reality series, confidence is key. No one knows that better than Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald. In honor of the new season of Selling Sunset out on Netflix now, the realtor talked to E! about what makes her feel confident and the beauty products she uses to achieve her perfect glow. 

"To feel my best self, I always put a little bit of colored lip gloss on," Mary shared with E!. "It is the perfect boost of confidence and makes me feel just a little bit more put together—even when I'm totally not. Pick your favorite bold shade and just go for it!" 

In addition to lip gloss, Mary's go-to beauty products also include a Lancôme foundation that leaves her skin hydrated and glowy, an affordable everyday liquid lipstick that "lasts forever," and a travel-size bronzing mousse that gives her an extra bit of glow whenever she needs it. 

Read on to see what other must-have beauty products Mary is carrying in her bag. Be sure to catch her and all your other favorite realtors on the new season of Selling Sunset out on Netflix now. 

Hammitt Daniel Large

"So spacious and comfortable!" Mary shared. "It looks cute with anything and fits my edgy/fun vibe." 

$645
Amazon

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Cream will instantly plump your lips while giving it a nice shine. It comes in many different colors, and it's one of Mary's must-haves.

$21
$18
Amazon
$21
Sephora

Korres Black Pine 3D Super Eye Serum

This eye serum from Korres works to minimize the appearance of sagging skin, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. It's made from black pine, which is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols.

$59
Amazon

Korres 3D Black Pine Sleeping Facial

The Korres 3D Black Pine Sleeping Facial is made with black pine, black tea active and spilanthes acmella extract. All of these good-for-your-skin ingredients work together to lift, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and plump the skin overnight.

$68
Amazon

Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Ultra Dark

"This little travel bottle is a life saver whenever I'm needing that extra glow," Mary said. 

$45
$40
Amazon

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation

"I could go on and on about this foundation, lasts me all day," Mary shared. "It feels so light and still manages to leave my skin hydrated and glowy!"

$47
Sephora

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - 66 Skin-Deep

"My go-to! This color goes with everything and is so smooth and creamy," Mary said. "Lasts forever too." 

$15
Sephora

