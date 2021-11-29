John Travolta Praises “Amazing” Daughter Ella as She Shows Off Her Singing Skills

There's more proof that the Travolta family has all the talent.
Ella Bleu Travolta showcased her vocals and songwriting in a Nov. 28 Instagram post. "There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart," the 21-year-old captioned the video. "I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous) Hope you like it."
In the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok, Ella sits at a piano and plays while she sings an original song. Many of her fans and followers were impressed, but her famous dad, John Travolta, among them. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing," the veteran actor wrote. "Your thrilled Dad! [three red heart emojis]."
Ella also got love from another famous dad and friend of the family.
Musician Tommy Lee took to the comments to share his excitement writing, "a HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!." Tommy's wife, Brittany Furlan, reacted with four heart-eye emojis.
Ella—whose mom was John's late wife, Kelly Preston—is clearly taking after her famous parents. In July, the Pulp Fiction star shared a photo of his daughter from the set of her upcoming debut film Get Lost. For her first leading role, Ella will star in the film which is a live-action and modern take on Alice in Wonderland.
The Travoltas have had a lot to be happy about lately. Last week, the Grease star celebrated his 11-year-old son Benjamin's birthday. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy," John wrote alongside a photo of Ben. "Your dad adores you."