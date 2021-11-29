John Travolta Praises “Amazing” Daughter Ella as She Shows Off Her Singing Skills

Watch : John Travolta "Loved" the Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show

There's more proof that the Travolta family has all the talent.

Ella Bleu Travolta showcased her vocals and songwriting in a Nov. 28 Instagram post. "There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart," the 21-year-old captioned the video. "I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous) Hope you like it."

In the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok, Ella sits at a piano and plays while she sings an original song. Many of her fans and followers were impressed, but her famous dad, John Travolta, among them. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing," the veteran actor wrote. "Your thrilled Dad! [three red heart emojis]."

Ella also got love from another famous dad and friend of the family.