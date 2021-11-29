Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Haven't Gotten Married Yet

Still waiting to walk down the aisle.
Nikki Bella previously shared her Thanksgiving 2021 plans for her wedding to longtime love Artem Chigvintsev during the season finale of Total Bellas in Jan. 2021, but now that the holiday date has passed, Nikki revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29 why she is waiting to tie the knot.
"It's so funny because I always picked Thanksgiving because we're in the entertainment industry," Nikki explained. "I'm like, 'OK, Dancing With the Stars is done, in Hollywood, no one ever works Thanksgiving weekend.' And for Artem, he's just mainly like, 'I just want my parents there.'"
Nikki shared in June that wedding planning amid the pandemic made her feel "a little overwhelmed," especially while juggling a move and raising sixteen-month-old son Matteo.
Now, Nikki noted, "Once we know his parents can get visas, we'll plan our date."
The WWE champion first fell for Artem in 2019 after being partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. The couple got engaged just months later in November 2019, and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.
On The Bellas Podcast alongside twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki opened up about a recent "rough patch" with Artem due to spending time apart for their respective careers.
"It's been hard on me to not have my man in my bed," Nikki stated on Nov. 10. "[But] we're in a really in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit. Now we're stronger than ever."
During Daily Pop, Nikki joked that Artem, her upcoming guest on the Wednesday, Dec. 1 episode of her podcast, sometimes balks at Nikki's bluntness.
"He was just like, 'Can you stop talking about our sex life? It just really embarrasses me when I see headlines about our sex life,'" Nikki said with a laugh.
She added, "Brie and I, being women who have broken barriers in a male-dominated industry, we wanted to make sure the inspiration and motivation factor was in there but also a lot of fun because us Bellas have a lot of fun. We want to bring you that happy hour and we want to bring you that inspiration."
Following a six-month break from the podcast, Brie noted, "We really needed that break from everything to just be present in our own lives with ourselves. In any industry, whatever you do, you need that break to refresh."
Watch the full interview above to hear about the Bellas' holiday traditions and Brie's four-year-old daughter Birdy's first curse word!
