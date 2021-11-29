Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Mandy Moore Tells Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off” After Attempting to Follow Her and Son August on a Hike

Mandy Moore had a strong message for a paparazzi. See what the This Is Us star had to say after a photographer followed her and her 9-month-old son during their morning walk.

Mandy Moore has a very specific message for a very intrusive photographer.

The This Is Us actress released a special PSA for a paparazzi on Nov. 28, after he interrupted her Sunday stroll with her son August. "To the paparazzi dude who just tried to join me and my son on our walk for the second Sunday in a row you can kindly f--k off," Mandy, who shares August with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on a post shared on her Instagram Stories. "Same dude that harassed Taylor and I when I was 10 months pregnant and Jackson was in the hospital fighting for his life."

The actress, who referenced her dog Jackson's cancer battle, went on to note, "I know my line of work puts me in a position for this kind of stuff but go find someone who courts it, ya know? We live in a quiet part of town for a reason. you weren't invited to tag along on my day." 

Mandy didn't give any further details about the incident.

However, she did reveal that she wasn't the only on in her household upset about her run in. In the next slide, the 37-year-old shared a picture of her dog, who was not pleased that his walk got cut short. "This guy was bummed we only got a block away only to turn around."

While Mandy is protective of son Gus out in public, she isn't shy about sharing her baby boy's face—and her breast-pumping hiking updates—on her own terms. Over the weekend, the Princess Diaries star shared a sweet video of her baby boy's reaction to a Thanksgiving staple.

"Hope everyone had a fabulous Thanksgiving with loved ones," she wrote next to the video. "(and that your meal was better received than Gus's reaction to cranberries." In the video, Taylor feeds their son cranberries, after taking a bite, Gus makes a funny face of disapproval, before joining his dad in laughter.

Hopefully next Sunday Mandy and Gus will have a paparazzi-free walk to remember.

