See North and Chicago West, True Thompson and Penelope Disick Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok Video

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

These four are arguably the cutest golf cart passengers you'll ever see.



In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West, 8, debuted their very own joint TikTok account on Nov. 26 and the mother-daughter duo have already shared tons of cute footage to the platform. Their latest must-see video? A quick golf cart ride featuring North alongside her younger sister, Chicago, 3, and cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson, 3.



The adorable clip, shared on Nov. 28 with the caption, "We're having so much fun," already has over 250,000 likes in less than 24 hours and garnered tons of comments from users anxiously waiting for an official "keeping with the kousins account" to be made next. One fan wrote, "This is so cute!," adding, "The kids are adorable." Another echoed that same sentiment, writing, "THE CUTEST I CANNOT."



As for Kim and North's sweet surprise of creating their own TikTok account, the duo has already managed to gain 1.7 million followers and almost 10 million likes overall over the past four days since the social media creation.