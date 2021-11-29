Late Model Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 27

Watch : Model Christy Giles Dead at 24

More than two weeks after the death of model Christy Giles, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola has also passed away.

On Monday, Nov. 29, her 27th birthday, the LA County Coroner's Office Spokesperson confirmed to E! News that they have Hilda's body.

Her death comes just two days after her father, Luis Cabrales Rivera, 49, told The Sun that she was declared brain dead. "My girl was diagnosed brain dead yesterday [Nov. 26]," he said. "We were already expecting it to be bad news and we're trying to take it with a lot of strength."

He added, "I asked God to return Hilda to me in 100% good health but if she was going to be left impaired it is better for her to leave and go by His side."

Her family, who traveled to the United States from Mexico to be by her side, also shared that her organs will be donated.