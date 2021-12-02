Giuliana Rancic's Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Red Carpet-Ready

We interviewed Giuliana Rancic because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's not too late to become the star of gift giving this season.
With the holidays quickly approaching, HSN fashion designer and red carpet veteran Giuliana Rancic is proud to say she is ahead of schedule when it comes to shopping for presents.
"Like many people, I started my holiday shopping extra early this year and am doing most of it on HSN and QVC because there is incredible variety for everyone on my list," she shared with E News. "And many of the items I love are in stock, which is definitely an added bonus this holiday season."
But for those not as fortunate, Giuliana is here to help! The designer shared her favorite HSN gift picks for teens, kids, wine lovers and more.
Perhaps her suggestions will make it easier to enjoy all the traditions many look forward to during the happiest time of the year.
"I absolutely love decorating during the holidays," Giuliana shared. "Me, my husband Bill and our son Duke put up the Christmas tree together and have so much fun doing it. I put on holiday music, Duke and I bake cookies and we really make a fun night out of it. I am also excited to spend the holidays with my parents and family this year. I can't wait to spend really great quality time together."
august & leo Rose Quartz Wine Rack
THE WINE LOVER'S GIFT: "Your friend will entertain in style with this eye-catching wine rack. It showcases a base made of beautiful rose quartz, topped by a glam gold-tone rack to display their favorite wine bottles in a chic way."
august & leo Faux Fur Reader's Wrap with Pockets
THE BOOK LOVER'S GIFT: "Does mom, your sister or your bestie love to snuggle up with a great book? If so, this reader's wrap is a unique and thoughtful gift. It comes in faux fur on both sides and even has oversized pockets to fit your favorite new read!"
G by Giuliana Belted Duster Cardigan
THE FASHIONISTA GIFT: "This will become her new go-to cardigan when she pulls it out of the box because it's so stylish and feels like cashmere! This is the ultimate pull-an-outfit-together piece and can serve as a soft jacket too and it comes in so many colors perfect for the season and even all year round."
G by Giuliana Bouclé Plaid Scarf
THE UNDER $30 GIFT: "At $27, this super fashionable and comfy bouclé scarf is a great one-size-fits-all gift that is sure to be one of her favorites this holiday season and beyond."
Personalized Stationary
THE PERSONALIZED GIFT: "Brittany Fuson is a talented artist who has been making my stationary for years. She will create stationary with a custom drawing that is truly one-of-a-kind or you can choose from her beautiful assortment of gifts which are truly special thanks to her festive illustrations. Be sure to visit brittanyfuson.com for all her stocked designs ready to be shipped!"
Warm & Cozy Super Soft Animal Character Body Pillow
THE PERFECT GIFT FOR KIDS: "The youngster in your life is sure to love this oversized animal character pillow. The soft plush fabric makes it great for bedtime snuggles or for curling up with a book or even movie time."
Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Scuff Slipper
THE NEW MOM GIFT: "Perfect for Mama Bear, these cozy slippers feature sherpa lining, cushioned memory foam insoles, and classic plaid patterning."
Dearfoams Baby Bear Closed Back Slipper
THE BABY GIFT: "Baby and mommy can match in these adorable slippers that pair back to The New Mom gift."
august & leo Chenille Chunky Knit Throw
THE STYLISH TEEN GIFT: "These chunky knit throws are on so many wish lists this holiday season. With four fun colors to choose from, this makes the perfect gift for teens or really anyone on your list who loves a comfy and super stylish throw."
RPM Gift Card
THE FOODIE GIFT: "If you live in the Chicago or the Washington D.C. area, you can't go wrong with an RPM gift card. This holiday season, give the gift of a delicious RPM experience. Plus, receive a $25 Holiday Bonus for every $100 in RPM Gift Cards purchased now through December 30th."
Giuliana Proseco
THE HOST/HOSTESS GIFT: "A bottle of something sparkling makes a great Host or Hostess gift every holiday season. Giuliana Prosecco is a fresh take on classic Italy. Made from 100% Glera grapes grown in the Veneto region of Italy, one of Italy's premier wine growing regions, this Prosecco is fresh and fruity with aromas of Golden Delicious apple, pear and acacia blossom. It's complex on the palate with a light, velvety body."
Truth Be Told Gift Set
THE SKINCARE LOVER'S GIFT: "Truth be told, these three skin-loving products help replenish skin for a younger-looking appearance that will glow throughout the holiday season and beyond. And the best part, you are gifting products that are not only high-performance but clean as well."
august & leo Luxe Ruched Faux Fur Body Pillow
THE HOMEBODY KIT: "For the friend who loves cuddling, naps or just sleeping in, this large body pillow is so soft and smushy and makes an amazing gift that leaves a big impression. Comes in fun colors and is so soft!"
august & leo Luxe Ruched Faux Fur Throw
THE LUX HOME GIFT: "You'll take someone's home décor to the next level with this ruched faux fur throw. It's so incredibly soft to snuggle up in and is perfect for use as a chic layering piece, or as decoration in any room in the house. This lux piece comes beautifully packaged making it look (and feel) so expensive too. It also makes a great family gift for everyone to enjoy!"
Nostalgia PICM2DBL 4-Quart Double Flavor Ice Cream Maker
THE CHEF GIFT: "Who doesn't love ice cream, especially when it's homemade? This unit includes two canisters, allowing that special someone to make two flavors of ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt at the same time. Simply surround the aluminum canisters with ice and rock salt and allow the electric motor to do all the churning."
