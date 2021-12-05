You're Worthy of Hunter McGrady's 2021 Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Hunter McGrady because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Everyone deserves a special gift during the holiday season.
All year long, Hunter McGrady is designing fashion for her QVC line, All Worthy. And as holiday shopping kicks into high gear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is honored to know her pieces are being wrapped for fabulous gifts.
"I love being able to feel like I'm with each customer in their household!" Hunter told E! News. "I feel like I am enjoying the holidays right there with them and because All Worthy caters to such a variety of customers, there is always something for everyone!"
In honor of the busiest shopping season, Hunter shared the gifts she would recommend from QVC. Start shopping for cozy, special and heartfelt presents below.
All Worthy Hunter McGrady Knit Top with Puff Sleeve
For My Cozy Fashionista's: "This is one of my favorite new drops. It's the perfect sweater/long sleeve. I have worn it with jeans, sweats and even as pajamas! Sure to make a huge hit!"
Mally Cheek Bump and Lift Seamless Color and Illuminator
For the Makeup Lovers: "This set is absolutely breathtaking. Gift to your favorite makeup lover (and buy for yourself too!) for a refreshed, ‘just got my 10+ hrs of sleep' look. Nothing tops that!"
Le Creuset 3.5-qt Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven
For the Chef: "This is a WOW item for anyone who loves to cook! This is a jack of all trades kitchen item. You can cook everything from meat, to bread to cake!"
All Worthy Hunter McGrady Regular Knit Pull-On Joggers
For My Cozy Fashionista's: "You just can't go wrong with a pair of cozy joggers. These are knit jersey and feel like butter! Pair with the matching sweatshirt for a head to toe snuggle fest!"
All Worthy Hunter McGrady Solid or Print French Terry Hoodie
For My Cozy Fashionista's: "This is the matching sweatshirt! Hello cute outfit! I'll take one for mom and sister please!"
Canon SELPHY Square QX10 Compact Photo Printer & 20-Pack Paper
For the Family: "This is such a special gift! As a new mama, I always want tangible photos of my baby in a photo album or framed!"
DUO Multi Position Memory Foam Tablet Stand
For the Kids: "Listen, in a world of Zoom you can't go wrong with this Foam Tablet pillow for the kids! Sometimes us mamas also need a 5 minute hands free moment. Plus, kids love it!"
Frye Leather Logan Money Clip Card Case
For the Guys: "You can't go wrong with a leather card case! It's sleek and sophisticated and a perfect way to hold all the essentials."
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Barefoot in the Wild 2 Pair Sock Set
For My Cozy Fashionista's: "Snuggly socks are always a great gift idea because they're the one thing we always forget to get ourselves and always need! (Bonus: These are a 2 pack! Split them up and gift two people—add some chocolate for a little extra something!)"
Still shopping? Get your home ready for the holidays with JoJo Fletcher's Amazon finds. Plus, see Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards' Amazon fashion picks.
Watch a full hour of All Worthy by Hunter McGrady on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. EST on QVC2.