Katie Thurston's Boyfriend John Hersey Shuts Down Rumors She Cheated on Blake Moynes

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

John Hersey is setting the record straight about his new romance with Bachelorette star Katie Thurston.

Just last week, E! News confirmed that Katie and John were officially dating. However, Bachelor Nation fans pointed out how quickly Katie moved on from her breakup with fiancé Blake Moynes after they called off their engagement in late October.

Blake himself was taken aback by his ex's romance with John. On the Nov. 24 episode of the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast, he questioned the duo's relationship "timeline" and wondered if Katie was "in some sense, emotionally cheating" on him when they were together.

As the rumors about Katie and John's relationship continued, John took to Reddit to shed more light on the matter, denying that there was ever any "wrongdoing" before Katie and Blake ended their engagement. A source confirmed to E! News that the Bachelorette star published the post.