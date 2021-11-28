Katie Thurston's Boyfriend John Hersey Shuts Down Rumors She Cheated on Blake Moynes

John Hersey is setting the record straight about his new romance with Bachelorette star Katie Thurston.
Just last week, E! News confirmed that Katie and John were officially dating. However, Bachelor Nation fans pointed out how quickly Katie moved on from her breakup with fiancé Blake Moynes after they called off their engagement in late October.
Blake himself was taken aback by his ex's romance with John. On the Nov. 24 episode of the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast, he questioned the duo's relationship "timeline" and wondered if Katie was "in some sense, emotionally cheating" on him when they were together.
As the rumors about Katie and John's relationship continued, John took to Reddit to shed more light on the matter, denying that there was ever any "wrongdoing" before Katie and Blake ended their engagement. A source confirmed to E! News that the Bachelorette star published the post.
"I'm sure there's no question why I've chosen this moment to speak up," John's message read. "This has been a wild couple days to say the least. I am absolutely in favor of everybody having their own opinion, voicing that opinion, and hell, arguing and yelling about that opinion. What hurts me, however, is watching SO many of you build assumptions and throw around accusations based on very limited knowledge of a situation."
According to John, he and Katie "developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half-year or so," adding that their bond was "ALWAYS platonic."
"The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more," the reality TV star explained. "You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment. Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature. It is not acceptable. It is not okay."
John acknowledged that the timing of their relationship "seems fast and messy." However, he explained that their chemistry was undeniable and he was "falling helplessly for his best friend."
"Once Katie and I realized there was a romantic connection that we were interested in exploring, we were not starting from scratch; we were building off of the foundation of a close friendship through which, we had already gotten to know each other so well," he wrote. "The speed at which I fell for this incredible, nurturing, and genuinely caring human being was honestly terrifying. I was scared. But every step of the way felt so right."
He continued, "Our decision to come out publicly was a decision to pursue happiness in the way we wanted. Disagreeing with someone for how they decide to go about it is okay. Everybody is different. I understand."
John took a moment to apologize to anyone who "felt emotionally triggered by how our actions have been perceived."
"It deeply saddens me to think that my and Katie's relationship could have been a source of anxiety for ANYONE," he added. "As I mentioned before, cheating in any form is unacceptable, and I'm sorry if it looked as though either of us were taking advantage of anyone's trust."
Katie has yet to publicly comment on the rumors or her new romance.