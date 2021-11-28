Teyana Taylor Treated in Hospital After Her Body “Gave Out” Before Concert

Teyana Taylor had a scary night.
The "Wake Up Love" singer and We Got Love star was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut but was forced to cancel when her "body gave out" and she was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Taylor shared on Instagram an image of herself flashing a peace sign from a hospital bed, writing, "My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN."
She added, "My body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b-tch was tryna get on that stage."
The 30-year-old shared that she was "really saddened" to have needed to cancel the performance, since "Petunia don't miss no shows" and especially while she's on her 'The Last Rose Petal' farewell tour.
"I've been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%," she shared. "So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night."
However, Taylor added that it was important to "listen to your body" and "know when to sit down," adding, "or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER."
"Mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure," she said, "but I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover."
This isn't Taylor's first health scare this year. In August, she revealed she underwent emergency surgery to remove lumps from her breasts in an episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman. Thankfully, after the tissue sample was sent to pathology for testing, it was revealed that everything was normal.
Ever the performer, the triple threat promised to return to Connecticut "better than ever" with plans to host a rescheduled concert that saw all tickets "honored for yesterday's show."
After sharing her post, well wishes from celebrities from all over the world began to flood its comments, including messages from Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Lena Waithe, Marlon Wayans, and more.
"Get well soon sis, love you. You're a real one," Wayans wrote. "We give our best us to the people that love us… take care of you."
