Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Slams "F--king Sick" Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

The reality TV personality's rep confirmed to E! News in May that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet, with her husband Christian Richard.

News about her son's arrival, in which Christine had to have an emergency C-section, came just days after she attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she told People at the time. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Two months after welcoming her little one, Christine opened up about her "extremely dramatic" childbirth experience.

"Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera," she wrote in July. "I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive."