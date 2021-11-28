Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to DeShanna Marie Minuto

Jillian Michaels is ultimately the biggest winner when it comes to love.
The 47-year-old fitness star and former Biggest Loser trainer is engaged to partner DeShanna Marie Minuto, 36. Jillian, who proposed, announced the news on her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28.
"1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes,'" she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.
Jillian posted a photo of herself embracing DeShanna, who is wearing an engagement ring. The latter shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "YES!" with a ring emoji. Jillian replied, "Mine," adding a red heart emoji.
The ring is made up of a 7-carat emerald cut diamond, with two single carat, trapezoid diamonds on each side, and was crafted by a family friend and specialty jeweler at H&H Jewelers in Miami, People reported.
Jillian told the magazine, which first reported the pair's engagement, that "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate."
She continued, "I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep."
The women celebrated their three-year dating anniversary in October. At the time, Jillian wrote on Instagram, "'We are all asleep until we fall in love,' quoting a line from Leo Tolstoy's 1867 classic novel War and Peace. "Happy Anniversary @deshannamarie [red heart emoji] I adore you."
In September, Jillian posted on Instagram an answer to a question meme: "If you saw a preview of your relationship before you went on your first date...would you go?" She replied, "Yes."
She also included a photo and video montage of her and DeShanna's vacations together. Jillian's children, Lukensia, 11, and Phoenix, 9—from her previous relationship with ex-fiancée Heidi Rhoades, are also seen.
On her and DeShanna's second dating anniversary in 2020, Jillian wrote, "@deshannamarie thank you for showing me how much love gives and how hard it works. Thank you for teaching me something new everyday. Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with me. I love you more... Happy Anniversary babe."