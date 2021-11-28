Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to DeShanna Marie Minuto

Watch : Jillian Michaels' Top 10 Must-Haves

Jillian Michaels is ultimately the biggest winner when it comes to love.

The 47-year-old fitness star and former Biggest Loser trainer is engaged to partner DeShanna Marie Minuto, 36. Jillian, who proposed, announced the news on her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes,'" she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Jillian posted a photo of herself embracing DeShanna, who is wearing an engagement ring. The latter shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "YES!" with a ring emoji. Jillian replied, "Mine," adding a red heart emoji.

The ring is made up of a 7-carat emerald cut diamond, with two single carat, trapezoid diamonds on each side, and was crafted by a family friend and specialty jeweler at H&H Jewelers in Miami, People reported.

Jillian told the magazine, which first reported the pair's engagement, that "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate."