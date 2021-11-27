Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a HICKEY?!

Now that's an L.A. trip to remember!

A Dutch tourist got the surprise of his life when he ran into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 27, just after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Paul Barewijk, who works as a music editor and reporter for talk show RTL Boulevard and who recently arrived in Los Angeles from Amsterdam, told E! News that he first spent the day going on a walk, during which he stopped to take a photo by the Fendi x SKIMS collab pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive, which was closed at the time.

"So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink and some vitamins. So after a couple of minutes, I called my mom. I was sitting at a bar, looking around while calling and saw Pete Davidson," he said. "But as I looked one more time, I saw it's Kim Kardashian."

He continued, "I immediately stopped my call, and went to both. I showed her the pic from me stopping by the pop-up. She loved it and I asked for a photo. She said, 'Sure.'"