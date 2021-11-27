Australian TV Host Gives On-Air Apology to Adele, Says He's "Insulted" Her

When it comes to apologies, this man's mea culpa to Adele is (rolling in the) deep.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, Matt Doran, a journalist and co-host of Australian TV show Weekend Sunrise, concluded his broadcast by addressing an embarrassing incident that drew scorn on social media: He recently admitted that while interviewing Adele, he disclosed that he had "only had the privilege of hearing" her new single "Easy On Me." However, Doran was previously offered the chance to listen to the singer's entire long-awaited new album, 30, and failed to notice a work email containing a link to it, making him ill-prepared for the interview, which ultimately was never broadcast.
"This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I'm being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own," Doran said on Morning Sunrise. "I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career."
He continued, "I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren't to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele's album was the industry's most prized secret. The day after, after we landed in London, an email came through from Sony. It didn't mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album. The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it, by an absurdly long margin, the most important email I've ever missed in my life."
Adele has not responded publicly to Doran's apology or to the initial reports of the interview mishap.
During his on-air mea culpa, Doran denied claims that the singer left their interview early. "The interview itself, Adele didn't walk out," he said. "It ran overtime."
Doran said most of the interview focused on Adele's new music and that the two also "spoke of the paradox that is being the world's most famous artist but hating fame. We also discussed, at length, the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele's voice, what it must be like to hear that sound come out of one's own mouth!"
He also said he learned "How 'Go Easy on Me' was conceived in part by singing acapella in the shower," referring to the singer's new single "Easy on Me." Doran said that the interview lasted 29 minutes and called Adele profound, funny, raw and honest.
"But all that doesn't matter. Because by missing the album link, however I might try to justify it, I've insulted Adele," he said. "To Adele, I say, I'd never have knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry. I also apologize to Adele's Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error, have been denied this interview and the insight into her character."
Doran then quoted a lyric from the 10th track on the 30 alum, "Hold On," which goes, "Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret."
"I'm not expecting that forgiveness," the host said. "But I do owe you an apology. Thank you so much for joining us this morning here at Weekend Sunrise. That's all for today. We'll see you tomorrow."