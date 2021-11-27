Australian TV Host Gives On-Air Apology to Adele, Says He's "Insulted" Her

Watch : Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

When it comes to apologies, this man's mea culpa to Adele is (rolling in the) deep.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, Matt Doran, a journalist and co-host of Australian TV show Weekend Sunrise, concluded his broadcast by addressing an embarrassing incident that drew scorn on social media: He recently admitted that while interviewing Adele, he disclosed that he had "only had the privilege of hearing" her new single "Easy On Me." However, Doran was previously offered the chance to listen to the singer's entire long-awaited new album, 30, and failed to notice a work email containing a link to it, making him ill-prepared for the interview, which ultimately was never broadcast.

"This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I'm being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own," Doran said on Morning Sunrise. "I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career."