See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Adorably Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Ice-T and Coco Austin's daughter Chanel just got a new title: Dance instructor!

While celebrating the day after Thanksgiving with their extended family, the 5-year-old took the time to teach her grandmother, Tina Austin, how to twerk with a little help from her cousin.

In a hilarious Instagram Story shared on Friday, Nov. 26, Coco filmed Chanel showing her grandma how to lower her knees and shake her butt to an imaginary beat. When asked by Coco what she was doing, Chanel happily replied, "twerking!"

Coco's surprised reaction can be heard from behind the camera. "Twerking? You're teaching Mom how to twerk?" She asked.

When a fellow cousin joins in to help give an "easy tutorial," the trio quickly end up with their hands and feet on the ground trying to recreate the dance move while Coco films and tries to contain her amusement.

"Oh my god," Coco stated. "This is what you do when family's over. Oh my gosh."