Sister Wives' Christine Brown Feels "Blessed" During First Thanksgiving After Kody Split

Christine Brown has a lot to be thankful for this season!
The Sister Wives star celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a single woman after recently breaking up with Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage. The reality TV personality took to Instagram to share adorable behind-the-scenes photos of her family gathering.
"Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!" Christine captioned her post on Thursday, Nov. 25, adding the hashtags, "#blessed #lularoeholly #holiday #christmaspajamas."
Along with her message, the TLC star posted a candid snapshot of herself with her mom, Ruthann LeBaron, and her youngest daughter, Truely, smiling from ear to ear as they all twinned in matching navy blue pajamas.
And it appears the trio was in the holiday spirit. For their family picture, they posed in front of festive Christmas décor, including a large Xmas tree with lights, nutcracker figures and poinsettia flowers.
Christine also shared other outtakes of her Thanksgiving get-together, posting an Instagram photo of their Harry Potter-themed game.
She sweetly wrote, "I am so tired of LOSING … Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!"
Another image adorably captured an adorable moment of her 7-month-old granddaughter flashing a wide smile. "Avalon's first time in Oma's high chair!" Christine gushed, with the hashtags, "#grandbabies #oma #blessed."
This marks Christine's first holiday celebration without her husband, to whom she was never legally married. At the beginning of the month, she announced that she was calling it quits with Kody.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine's Instagram post read on Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
Kody also issued a statement about their split, writing on Instagram at the time, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
The duo, who got together in March 1994, share six children. In addition to Truely, they are also parents to Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 18.
Just two weeks ago, Christine opened up about the next chapter in her life and how she was navigating her newly single status.
"The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great," she candidly said in a video. "I had no idea life could be simple. It's a phenomenal world. It's a whole new world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this."
However, she admitted that she and Kody have "good and bad days."
"We still have kids to raise and Truely is 11, so we have to just be good and amiable and things like that," she continued. "I think it's just important to remember that."