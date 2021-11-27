Sister Wives' Christine Brown Feels "Blessed" During First Thanksgiving After Kody Split

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Christine Brown has a lot to be thankful for this season!

The Sister Wives star celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a single woman after recently breaking up with Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage. The reality TV personality took to Instagram to share adorable behind-the-scenes photos of her family gathering.

"Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!" Christine captioned her post on Thursday, Nov. 25, adding the hashtags, "#blessed #lularoeholly #holiday #christmaspajamas."

Along with her message, the TLC star posted a candid snapshot of herself with her mom, Ruthann LeBaron, and her youngest daughter, Truely, smiling from ear to ear as they all twinned in matching navy blue pajamas.

And it appears the trio was in the holiday spirit. For their family picture, they posed in front of festive Christmas décor, including a large Xmas tree with lights, nutcracker figures and poinsettia flowers.

Christine also shared other outtakes of her Thanksgiving get-together, posting an Instagram photo of their Harry Potter-themed game.