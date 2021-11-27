Malala Yousafzai Walks at Oxford University Graduation and Celebrates With Husband

Watch : "Dear Class of 2020" Best Moments: Obamas, Beyonce, BTS & More

Congratulations are in order for one of Oxford University's most famous graduates: Malala Yousafzai!

Although she completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics back in 2020, the 24-year-old activist, who seven years ago became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, got to finally put on her ceremonial robes and walk across the stage at one of the English university's recent graduation ceremonies.

The event was initially set for May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the prestigious university didn't resume graduation ceremonies until September 2021, per its website.

On Friday, Nov. 26, Malala posted a photoset on Instagram that featured her twirling in her black and white robes, smiling with friends, and posing in front of iconic Oxford University landmarks including the Bridge of Sighs.

Other images saw Malala receiving adorable pecks on the cheeks from her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, and one with her new husband Asser Malik.