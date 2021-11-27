Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Jaylan Banks

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Here's some peachy news that will delight Bravo fans: Falynn Pina is now a mom of four, E! News can exclusively announce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fiancé Jaylan Banks welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Emma Sang Pina, on Friday, Nov. 26. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

"Falynn did such an amazing job," Jaylan told E! News. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy."

The little girl joins Falynn's three sons, who she has from a previous relationship.

Back in August, the pair announced they were expecting in a 15-minute YouTube video. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch," Falynn said at the time, noting how close her love had already gotten with her brood. "You are an amazing father figure the boys."

Which has been the perfect preparation for Jaylan. "I'm as ready as I can ever be," he said of parenthood. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received...I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."