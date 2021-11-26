Erin Lim Rhodes Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

Watch : Inside Erin Lim's LITERAL Baby Shower

It's time to give thanks for some wonderful news.

E! News can confirm Erin Lim Rhodes and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child into the world this week.

"Thankful," Joshua wrote on Instagram on Nov. 25 while sharing the first photo of their baby. "All Glory to God."

Back in July, Erin announced on E!'s Snapchat show The Rundown that she was expecting her first child. Since then, the E! News star has allowed fans to follow along during her pregnancy journey.

"Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far," Erin shared back in July. "Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."

Earlier this month, Erin teamed up with event designer Melissa Andrea to throw a heartfelt backyard baby shower with her closest family and friends.