Go Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "First Married Thanksgiving" in Oklahoma

Watch : Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton in Intimate Wedding

There's no doubt about it: Gwen Stefani is grateful this holiday.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, the "Just a Girl" singer and Blake Shelton celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife in Oklahoma. While the celebrations were only reserved for immediate family, Gwen offered a taste into the festivities on Instagram.

"Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx," she wrote on social media. "#onelove #family #beliver."

In her photo collage, Gwen shared the family's dinner table complete with stunning bouquets of flowers. She also videotaped Blake and her son wrapping turkey up with bacon before it hit the fryer.

"It's a tradition," Gwen told Entertainment Tonight when teasing her holiday plans in Oklahoma. "My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it.

"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she added. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."