Cooper Hefner's Wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner Is Pregnant With Twins

The late Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Henfer and his wife, Harry Potter and The Vampire Diaries actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, are expecting babies No. 2 and 3.

Looks like late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner will be on double diaper duty in early 2022.

The British Harry Potter and Vampire Diaries actress is pregnant with twins, as seen in photo announcements she and the businessman and politician posted on Instagram on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The pair's babies will join their eldest child, daughter Betsy Rose Hefner, who is 15 months old, so make that triple diaper duty.

"Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring," Cooper, 30, wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of him standing next to his 31-year-old wife, who is cradling a baby bump while holding their little girl. "We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

Scarlett, 31, shared the same photo, writing, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Neither has revealed the sexes of their babies.

Cooper's stepmother Crystal Hefner, Hugh's third wife, commented on his post, "Great photo. Happy thanksgiving and congratulations."

Cooper, the youngest of Hugh's four children, a former Playboy executive and Democratic candidate for the California Senate in the 2022 elections, and Scarlett, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films and Nora Hildegard on the CW series The Vampire Diaries, have been married since November 2019.

They welcomed Betsy in August 2020 and have since shared many adorable family photos with their little girl.

"Fatherhood is a wonderful adventure," Cooper wrote on Instagram in January, alongside a photo of him playing with their daughter.

