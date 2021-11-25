Cooper Hefner's Wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner Is Pregnant With Twins

Watch : Cooper Hefner Talks Hef's "American Playboy" Show & More

Looks like late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner will be on double diaper duty in early 2022.

The British Harry Potter and Vampire Diaries actress is pregnant with twins, as seen in photo announcements she and the businessman and politician posted on Instagram on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The pair's babies will join their eldest child, daughter Betsy Rose Hefner, who is 15 months old, so make that triple diaper duty.

"Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring," Cooper, 30, wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of him standing next to his 31-year-old wife, who is cradling a baby bump while holding their little girl. "We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

Scarlett, 31, shared the same photo, writing, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."