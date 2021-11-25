Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Siesta Key's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged

Before celebrating Thanksgiving together, Siesta Key star Garrett Miller surprised Makenna Quesenberry with a special proposal. See how their co-stars reacted.

This Thanksgiving, Garrett Miller is thankful for finding the one. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Siesta Key star confirmed on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Makenna Quesenberry.

"Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling," Garrett wrote on social media. "The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."

The fitness trainer added, "I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."

According to photos captured by Presley Castle Photography, Garrett proposed at sunset near Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn., with a ring from Kay Jewelers. As soon as the Siesta Key cast heard about the news, they couldn't help but celebrate.

"Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!" newlywed Madisson Hausburg shared in the comments section. Chloe Trautman added, "I love you both so much. I can't stop crying."

Presley Castle Photography / @presleycastlephotography

And yes, Garrett's ex and co-star Kelsey Owens didn't hesitate to send good wishes to the newly engaged couple. "AHHH! Congrats gorgeous," she wrote on Makenna's post. "I'm so happy for you both."

Fans have followed Garrett's journey to find love on MTV's hit reality show, Siesta Key. And while viewers could tell he was happy with Makenna, his engagement post took it to another level.

"I send you a voice memo every morning bright an early when I wake for my training that always starts with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife," he wrote. "I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together."

Presley Castle Photography / @presleycastlephotography

As for Makenna, she summed it up best in her Instagram caption. "Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did," she wrote.

For a full romance report on your favorite Siesta Key stars, keep scrolling

MTV
Juliette Porter

In season one and two, fans watched Juliette and Alex Kompothecras' roller coaster romance. But when kicking off season three, the college graduate has her eyes on Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. After the couple split, Juliette got another chance at love with Sam Logan.

"We're very happy," she told E! News in May 2021. "We've been dating for about a year and a couple months now and as perfect as I'd like to think we are, we definitely have some bumps in the road and you'll see that unfold whether our issues are other girls in the picture, exes or friends. It's not all perfect here in Siesta Key." In August 2021, all signs pointed to the couple calling it quits

MTV
Alex Kompothecras

Siesta Key's bad boy made some serious headlines in season three. The law school student recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. But before becoming a dad, Alex had to face the consequences of cheating on Alyssa with his ex Juliette Porter.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
Robby Hayes

After not finding love in Bachelor Nation with Amanda Stanton and JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelor in Paradise alumna headed to Siesta Key where he dated Juliette Porter. Spoiler alert: She did not accept his final rose.

MTV
Chloe Trautman

This original cast member and lifestyle blogger chose to keep her romantic relationships on the private side. In the summer of 2021, however, Chloe confirmed on Instagram she was dating Christopher Long. In November of that same year, the couple announced their engagement

MTV
Kelsey Owens

The supermodel started off season three single and ready to mingle. After a brief reconciliation with Garrett Miller, Kelsey revealed during the reunion that she has a new boyfriend named Max Strong. "Max and I have been dating for a minute now," she told E! News in May 2021. "He's more of a laid back person. When it comes to the show, he definitely likes to take a back seat. It's definitely not his world. He's opened up to it for me, so it's been great to have his support." 

MTV
Brandon Gomes

While fans rooted for Brandon and Madisson Hausburg to work out, both parties moved on after season two. The music artist had his eyes on Amanda Marie Miller. But once she started hanging with her ex, Brandon reconnected with Camilla. At the season three reunion, Brandon confessed to being unfaithful and having a kid

Instagram
Madisson Hausburg

After things didn't work out with Brandon Gomes, Madisson started season three off with a new love interest. "I'm dating our producer Ish. Do you remember him from season one?" she revealed to Chloe Trautman in the season three premiere. At the season three reunion, the aspiring actress revealed she was engaged and beginning to plan a wedding. 

In August 2021, the couple announced they were expecting a baby in 2022. They would get married two months later in Florida. 

MTV
Garrett Miller

The fitness instructor started off season three hopeful that he could build his relationship with Cara Geswelli. Unfortunately, they ended things off on a rocky note. Later on in the season, Garrett gave things another chance with Kelsey Owens before things fizzled out. In season four, Garrett was happily dating Makenna Quesenberry. On Thanksgiving 2021, the couple announced their engagement. 

Instagram
Cara Geswelli

While Cara started season three off by continuing to date Garrett Miller, their current relationship status is over. In fact, she made a dramatic exit from the MTV series halfway through the season. 

Instagram
Amanda Marie Miller

In season three of Siesta Key, Amanda and Brandon Gomes developed a fling in front of the cameras. There's just one problem: Cara's ex JJ Mizell entered the picture and complicated the situation. In season four, she found love with Tate Sweatt️️️️️.

Instagram
Jared Kelderman

In season three, Jared continued to have his eyes on Kelsey Owens. To bad a visit from his ex-wife threw a curveball in his plans. After briefly dating a bartender named Ashley, Jared appears to be single. 

