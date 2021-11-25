Siesta Key's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged

This Thanksgiving, Garrett Miller is thankful for finding the one.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Siesta Key star confirmed on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Makenna Quesenberry.
"Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling," Garrett wrote on social media. "The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."
The fitness trainer added, "I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."
According to photos captured by Presley Castle Photography, Garrett proposed at sunset near Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn., with a ring from Kay Jewelers. As soon as the Siesta Key cast heard about the news, they couldn't help but celebrate.
"Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!" newlywed Madisson Hausburg shared in the comments section. Chloe Trautman added, "I love you both so much. I can't stop crying."
And yes, Garrett's ex and co-star Kelsey Owens didn't hesitate to send good wishes to the newly engaged couple. "AHHH! Congrats gorgeous," she wrote on Makenna's post. "I'm so happy for you both."
Fans have followed Garrett's journey to find love on MTV's hit reality show, Siesta Key. And while viewers could tell he was happy with Makenna, his engagement post took it to another level.
"I send you a voice memo every morning bright an early when I wake for my training that always starts with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife," he wrote. "I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together."
As for Makenna, she summed it up best in her Instagram caption. "Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did," she wrote.
