Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise a Navy Vet With an Amazing Holiday Gift

Call him Santa "The Rock" Claus.
Dwayne Johnson surprised a Navy veteran with an early Christmas present close to his heart. During an unscheduled appearance at a screening of his movie Red Notice, the actor gifted his personal, custom-designed Ford pick-up truck of the audience members, Oscar Rodriguez, a trainer and executive producer at faith-based film production company Screenland Entertainment Productions.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, Johnson shared on his Instagram a video of the fan receiving his gift, who the actor dubbed his "baby."
"What the heck is happening?!" Rodriguez exclaimed, dropping to the ground beside the vehicle after reading a card from the actor that read, "Thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck."
Rodriguez then hugged Johnson and wept. "I thought this was your truck, bro!" he told the actor, who replied, "It is my truck! Now it's your truck!"
Rodriguez then FaceTimed his girlfriend and drove off in his new vehicle.
"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me," The Rock, who owns several vehicles, wrote on Instagram. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being."
Johnson continued, "Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love. That's all it is, brother. Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!"
Rodriguez later shared the same video as well as pics of him standing in front of the truck and hugging Johnson.
"I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am!!" he wrote, to which the actor responded, "You're a good man, brother. I'm so happy God & the universe connected our worlds. Keep doing great things!!"
Johnson later wrote, "It's the little things like this, that I get the greatest joy out of. But most importantly, I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings, like Oscar. The kind we could always use more of."
This is not the first time Johnson has showcased his kind and generous nature, nor is it the first time he's given away vehicles as presents. In December 2020, he gifted longtime friend Bruno Lauer, who helped him out when he and his mom were evicted from their Hawaii home many years ago, with a Ford F150 pick-up truck.
In 2018, Johnson surprised his cousin and stunt double, Tanoai Reed, with a custom pick-up truck. In previous years, The Rock gifted his father, Rocky Johnson, a new car for Christmas and also gave one to his mother, Ata Johnson, for Mother's Day.
The actor is also known for surprising fans of all ages at various locations, including in children's hospitals, and also while driving around. In September, he chatted with Hollywood tourists from inside his truck.
He did the same thing recently, as seen in another video he shared on Thanksgiving.
"Uh, have you guys seen my house yet?" he asked passengers of an open-air tour bus that tours celebrity neighborhoods. They responded, "No!" to which Johnson replied, "OK, cool, keep it that way! Alright you guys take care, have a happy Thanksgiving!"