Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise a Navy Vet With an Amazing Holiday Gift

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Talks "Inspiring" Letter From Spielberg

Call him Santa "The Rock" Claus.

Dwayne Johnson surprised a Navy veteran with an early Christmas present close to his heart. During an unscheduled appearance at a screening of his movie Red Notice, the actor gifted his personal, custom-designed Ford pick-up truck of the audience members, Oscar Rodriguez, a trainer and executive producer at faith-based film production company Screenland Entertainment Productions.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, Johnson shared on his Instagram a video of the fan receiving his gift, who the actor dubbed his "baby."

"What the heck is happening?!" Rodriguez exclaimed, dropping to the ground beside the vehicle after reading a card from the actor that read, "Thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck."

Rodriguez then hugged Johnson and wept. "I thought this was your truck, bro!" he told the actor, who replied, "It is my truck! Now it's your truck!"

Rodriguez then FaceTimed his girlfriend and drove off in his new vehicle.